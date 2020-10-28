Polling for Karnataka Legislative Council picks up pace

The polling to the Karnataka Legislative Council from West Graduates constituency which began on a sedate note, is picking up pace as the clock ticked 1 pm.

This constituency comprises of four districts Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttar Kannada and has are 75,000 graduate voters.

The constituency recorded 24.89% polling during the first five hours of polling. As many as 10 candidates are in fray.

Alnavar taluk recorded the highest of 37 per cent polling so far.

The results will be announced on November 2.