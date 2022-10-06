Power grids: Think tank to address cybersecurity concerns

Power grids: Think tank to address cybersecurity issues

Organisers said it will be a nodal centre providing a platform for cybersecurity experts from academia, industry and affiliated to national R&D labs

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 06 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 01:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at the IISc are collaborating to establish a think tank aimed at addressing cybersecurity concerns related to power grids.

The Powergrid Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity in Power Transmission and Grid Operation will be a nodal centre providing a platform for cybersecurity experts from academia, industry and affiliated to national R&D labs to work together, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

K Sreekant, CMD of Powergrid, said development of robust defences against cybersecurity threats was "of paramount importance" in maintaining reliable power supply. "Continuous and collaborative research involving academia and industry for development of cyber resilient systems as well as capacity building is the need of the hour towards creating a safe and secure grid," he said.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said the Centre of Excellence was being established in an area that is of "critical interest to the entire nation."

Sreekant said Powergrid was committed to provide funding of up to Rs 119.02 crore, over the next 10 years. The company will also depute its industry experts to the centre, to bolster research.

power
IISc
Karnataka

