Priyank hits back at BJP, says Vajpayee consumed liquor

KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge on Saturday hit back at BJP national general secretary C T Ravi over the latter's comments against Jawaharlal Nehru, saying that former prime minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was consuming liquor.

Replying to the remarks made by Ravi that the Congress leaders should open a Nehru hookah bar, he asked if smoking cigarette was a crime. If yes, Vajpayee was also drinking alcohol or whisky. Should a bar be opened in the name of Vajpayee?, he said.

"Do the BJP leaders not smoke cigarette? No one should make comments on either Vajpayee or Nehru as they are statesmen. The BJP government at the Centre has achieved nothing for the past seven-and-half years and it has not built even a single institution. The institutions which were established during the period of Nehru have been named after him," he said.

Noting that BJP's contribution to the nation's Independence was a big zero, the MLA asked how Savarkar, who did not fight for Independence, became Veer Savarkar?

How was a flyover in Bengaluru named after him? The BJP leaders now want the name of Indira canteens changed. They don't know the history of the country and are giving irrelevant statements to become ministers, Kharge said.

Reacting to Priyank's remarks, Major Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said it was not right to speak about tall leaders like Vajpayee, who had no enemies. Instead, we need to concentrate on development works, he said.