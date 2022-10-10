Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka government anti-Dalit

The state government sat over the Justice Nagmohan Das report for over two and-a-half years showing that it’s anti-Dalits and tribals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged.

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Byalanahalli on the outskirts of Hiriyur on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Congress-JD(S) coalition government had appointed the Nagamohan Das commission to increase the quota for SC/STs. In fact, the Congress party had openly advocated for an increase in reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for tribals to 7% from 4%. It was the BJP government which showed no stomach to implement the panel recommendations, he said.

Continuing his tirade against the Bommai-led BJP government, Rahul said, “It (Karnataka government) is the most corrupt government in the country. The situation here is such that even to get recognition for private schools, they need to give bribes. PSI jobs were auctioned for Rs 80 lakh. Assistant professors and engineers’ posts are up for sale. Even CM’s post is on sale for Rs 2,500 crore. A BJP MLA has himself said this openly,” Rahul charged.

Invoking Basavanna, Narayan Guru and Ambedkar, Rahul said nobody can destroy the nation’s unity through divisive agenda.

After the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Chitradurga from Huliyar in Tumakuru district, Rahul met the representatives of the alemari (nomads) community and assured them of addressing their issues.

The Congress leader interacted with representatives of Lambani, Dakkaliga, Sudugadu Sidda, Dombidasa, Korama and Handi Jogis among others.

KPCC general secretary Kantha Naik said Lambanis were treated as criminals during the British Raj. After India got Independence, the community was drafted into the Scheduled Castes list. But the community is lagging on all aspects. Also, the process of converting tandas into revenue villages is moving at the snail’s pace, Naik told meeting.