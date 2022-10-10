Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka government anti-Dalit

Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka government anti-Dalit

Invoking Basavanna, Narayan Guru and Ambedkar, Rahul said nobody can destroy the nation’s unity through divisive agenda

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 10 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 05:04 ist
Continuing his tirade against the Bommai-led BJP government, Rahul said, “It (Karnataka government) is the most corrupt government in the country." Credit: PTI Photo

The state government sat over the Justice Nagmohan Das report for over two and-a-half years showing that it’s anti-Dalits and tribals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged.

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Byalanahalli on the outskirts of Hiriyur on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Congress-JD(S) coalition government had appointed the Nagamohan Das commission to increase the quota for SC/STs. In fact, the Congress party had openly advocated for an increase in reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for tribals to 7% from 4%. It was the BJP government which showed no stomach to implement the panel recommendations, he said.

Also read | Mallikarjun Kharge to keep away from Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka to ‘maintain neutrality’

Continuing his tirade against the Bommai-led BJP government, Rahul said, “It (Karnataka government) is the most corrupt government in the country. The situation here is such that even to get recognition for private schools, they need to give bribes. PSI jobs were auctioned for Rs 80 lakh. Assistant professors and engineers’ posts are up for sale. Even CM’s post is on sale for Rs 2,500 crore. A BJP MLA has himself said this openly,” Rahul charged.

Invoking Basavanna, Narayan Guru and Ambedkar, Rahul said nobody can destroy the nation’s unity through divisive agenda.

After the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Chitradurga from Huliyar in Tumakuru district, Rahul met the representatives of the alemari (nomads) community and assured them of addressing their issues.

The Congress leader interacted with representatives of Lambani, Dakkaliga, Sudugadu Sidda, Dombidasa, Korama and Handi Jogis among others.

KPCC general secretary Kantha Naik said Lambanis were treated as criminals during the British Raj. After India got Independence, the community was drafted into the Scheduled Castes list. But the community is lagging on all aspects. Also, the process of converting tandas into revenue villages is moving at the snail’s pace, Naik told meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Indian Politics
India News
Dalits
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra

What's Brewing

Not again! Heavy rains to pound Bengaluru on Wednesday

Not again! Heavy rains to pound Bengaluru on Wednesday

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

 