Relief as Cong pulls Ramalinga Reddy back

In a huge relief for the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition, senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy has agreed to withdraw his resignation and vote for the government during the trust motion.

“I will remain with the Congress,” Reddy, who represents BTM Layout, told DH. “When I say I’ll remain with the Congress, it means everything is over,” he said, when asked if that meant he’d withdraw his resignation. Reddy even issued a statement saying he had decided to continue in the Congress, after requests from top party leaders and workers to withdraw his resignation.

The 7-time legislator and 4-time minister was miffed for quite some time. He had accused the Congress for “neglecting” seniors.

With Reddy’s return, the Congress is learnt to be trying to bring back rebels Munirathna (RR Nagar) and Byrati Basavaraj (KR Puram).

The Congress, sources said, is also confident that rebel Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh would also vote for the government. “We are also negotiating with K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur) and hope R Roshan Baig (Shivajinagar) will also support the government,” a source said.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will have to go from 101, including the nominated Anglo-Indian legislator Vinisha Nero, to surpass the BJP’s tally of 107 to prove majority.