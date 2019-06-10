RIP Karnad: K'taka govt offices shut, 3-day mourning

Karnataka declared a holiday Monday and will observe state mourning for the next three days to pay respect to Jnanpith-winning playwright Girish Karnad who died early this morning.

Karnad's last rites will be performed with full state honours, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said in a statement. "Karnad will receive the same honours by the government that other Jnanpith award winners have received," he said.

During state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast atop all government buildings and there will be no official entertainment programmes.