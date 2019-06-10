RIP Karnad: K'taka govt offices shut, 3-day mourning

RIP Karnad: K'taka govt offices shut, 3-day mourning

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2019, 11:46am ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2019, 12:53pm ist

Karnataka declared a holiday Monday and will observe state mourning for the next three days to pay respect to Jnanpith-winning playwright Girish Karnad who died early this morning. 

Karnad's last rites will be performed with full state honours, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said in a statement. "Karnad will receive the same honours by the government that other Jnanpith award winners have received," he said. 

During state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast atop all government buildings and there will be no official entertainment programmes.

Karnataka
Girish Karnad
Comments (+)
 