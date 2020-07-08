Rivers, dams brim as monsoon gains pace

The southwest monsoon has regained its vigour causing a widespread rain in many parts of Karnataka. Most of the west and east-flowing rivers have come alive owing to the copious rain in the last few days.

The inflow into Almatti reservoir has clocked 46,106 cusecs after 36,000-plus cusecs was discharged downstream Krishna from Rajapur barrage on Wednesday.

Tributaries of Krishna river - Malaprabha, Ghataprabha and Hiranyakeshi - are in full spate following the incessant rain in their catchments in Maharahstra and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd (KBJNL) officials have sounded flood alert in the low-lying areas of the downstream. A KBJNL engineer has urged the people living in the flood-prone areas to shift, along with the cattle and livestock, to safer places as the authorities are expcted to release water from Almatti any moment.

Many parts of north Karnataka, including Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi districts have received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

West-flowing rivers swell

Uttara Kannada district experienced intermittent showers through the day.

Kumta recorded a whopping 16.2 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Wednesday). Ankola registered 14 cm, Honnavar 11.8 cm and Siddapur 10 cm

of rain.

Kali, Gangavali rivers and rivulets are flowing in full glory. The vehicular movement on Yellapur-Mundgod road was badly affected as overflowing streams flooded the stretch at many points.

The downpour, coupled with strong winds, that lashed the Udupi district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday has damaged several houses in Baindoor, Kundapur and Hebri taluks. Most of the rivers in the district are flowing above danger mark.

Netravati and Kumaradhara rivers, the lifelines of Dakshina Kannada, have re has exceeded the danger mark received good inflows owing to the incessant showers in their catchments.

Tunga dam at Gajanuru in Shivamogga district is full to the brim. More than 25,000 cusecs of water is being released to Tunga downstream. The historic mantap on the bank of swollen Tunga is almost submerged. The district, including Shivamogga Rural, Thirthahalli, Hosanagar and Sagar, continued to witness heavy showers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy showers in seven coastal and Malnad districts for next two days.

Orange alert has been declared for three coastal districts, Hassan, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts for Thursday and Friday. The weather department also forecast moderate to heavy showers in south interior Karnataka.