Rivers in full flow as showers pummel coast, Malnad

While south interior Karnataka witnessing a rather prolonged dry spell, monsoon showers continued to batter Malnad and coastal districts, leaving the east-flowing rivers in spite.

On Wednesday, the coastal districts - Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada - experienced heavy showers.

Uttara Kannada district, barring Karwar town, witnessed downpour. It poured in Bhatkal, Sirsi, Kumta, Gokarna, Siddapur and Mundgod throughout the day. Rain poured misery on Bhatkal. Overflowing drains rendered the highway and several roads in the town into streams. The municipality staff had a tough time in restoring the rain-hit roads. On Wednesday alone, the taluk recorded a staggering 123 mm of rain.

Intermittent rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.

A student was injured when a tree fell on the toilet of a government school at Narimogaru in Puttur taluk. A house was partially damaged after a compound wall collapsed at Akashabhavana in Mangaluru.

The water level in River Nethravathi has gone up at Bantwal and Uppinangady. Parts of Udupi district also witnessed moderate to heavy showers. The district has received an average of 122 mm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Wednesday).

The water levels in rivers Sauparnika, Yadamavinahole, and Sumanavathi have increased following incessant rain in the region.

India Meteorological department has forecast heavy rainfall in Udupi, parts of Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts in the next 24 hours.

Monsoon has gained steam in Malnad districts as Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts continued to receive downpour.

Rivers Tunga and Malathi in Thirthahalli taluk are flowing above the danger level. The taluk received rainfall of 59.4 mm in a day. Over 22,000 cusecs of water was released from Tunga dam at Gajanur. The water level in Linganamakki dam rose to 1761.50 feet against the maximum level of 1819 feet. The inflow of water was 40088 cusecs. The water level in the Bhadra dam rose to 130.8 feet against a maximum level of 186 feet. The inflow of water was 9495 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the intensity of rain has come down in Mudigere, Kalasa, Sringeri and surrounding areas. However, the streams and rivulets are still in spate. Traffic on Horanadu and Kalasa road was disrupted as a bridge across Hebbale rivulet was under water.

The water level in Cauvery has increased following copious rain in Bhagamandala, Talacauvery and surrounding areas in Kodagu district.

Krishna and its tributaries continued to receive good inflows following heavy showers in their catchments in Maharashtra.

Overflowing Vedganga is posing threat to standing crops on its banks. Six low-lying bridges across Krishna, Doodhganga and Vedaganga have still remained under water. A whopping 65,453 cusecs of water was released downstream from Rajapur barrage. Inflow into Hippargi barrage was recorded at 72,400 cusecs.

Several villages in Gadhinglaj taluk of Maharashtra have been cut off from Sankeshwar town as Hiranyakeshi river is overflowing on Naganur bridge. Many parts of north interior Karnataka on Wednesday received light to moderate showers.