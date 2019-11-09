Safety guidelines issued for children

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2019, 21:17pm ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2019, 02:00am ist
Photo for representation.

The schools across the state, affiliating to various boards have been strictly told not to allow children to change their dress/uniform at the school.

Following the increase in cases of sexual assault on children, the Department of Public Instructions has issued a set of safety guidelines for children which the schools must follow. The guidelines have been framed based on the recommendations of the a committee comprising officials from education, police and health departments and Nimhans authorities.

 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
School Children
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 