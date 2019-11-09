Safety guidelines issued for children

The schools across the state, affiliating to various boards have been strictly told not to allow children to change their dress/uniform at the school.
Following the increase in cases of sexual assault on children, the Department of Public Instructions has issued a set of safety guidelines for children which the schools must follow. The guidelines have been framed based on the recommendations of the a committee comprising officials from education, police and health departments and Nimhans authorities.
