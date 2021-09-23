Scholarship programme for SC/ST students has poor reach

A little more than 100 students have made use of the scholarship over the last two years indicating poor implementation of the state government’s education programme providing scholarships to SC, ST students wanting to study in universities abroad.

Of this, at least 50 per cent are from Bengaluru Urban district. In the majority of the districts, not a single student has applied for the scholarship.

According to government data provided in response to Congress MLA N A Haris’ question in this regard in the Assembly on Wednesday, in 2020-21, 45 students have been selected for scholarships through the social welfare department and seven students through the SC, ST welfare department.

In 2019, 49 students were selected from social welfare and six from SC, ST welfare department. In this, at least half of the students are from Bengaluru Urban alone. Other districts have seen one or two applicants, with many districts not having even a single application.

Pointing this out, Haris said the government had failed in creating awareness about the programme to the students, deceiving students of the opportunity.

Responding to the legislator, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the government would make efforts to create more awareness. At present, about 200 universities have been identified abroad, for which the government will provide scholarships, the minister said, adding that two students were studying in the London School of Economics, through this programme.