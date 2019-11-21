Season's 3rd cruise vessel berths at New Mangalore Port

The third cruise vessel of the season named ‘Silver Spirit’ called at the New Mangalore Port on Thursday.

There were 450 passengers and 300 crew on board of the cruise. The passengers were welcomed in a traditional manner by showcasing local folk culture, including Yakshagana. As many as 250 passengers had made bookings to visit various tourist destinations in and around Mangaluru. The vessel will be sailing back in the evening.

The vessel arrived from Mormugao Port, Goa. From Mangaluru it will sail to Kochi. The cruise season began on November 4 and as many as 24 cruise vessels have already confirmed their visit to the New Mangalore Port in the current season.