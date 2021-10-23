Separate sports hostel for women in state: Minister 

Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda promised that the government would take steps towards constructing separate sports hostel for women in each district across the state.
He was speaking at state level sports meet and cultural competitions for government employees, here on Friday evening. He said at present there is no separate sports hostels for women in the state. So they would be constructed in the coming days.
