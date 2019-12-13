Siddaramaiah is our guru: Ramesh Jarkiholi & B C Patil

Newly-elected BJP legislators Ramesh Jarkiholi and B C Patil on Friday identified Congress’ Siddaramaiah as “our leader” while paying him a visit at a city hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

Jarkiholi and Patil were with the Congress before their resignation and subsequent disqualification. Both were re-elected in the recent bypolls. R Shankar, another disqualified MLA who got re-elected in the bypolls, also met Siddaramaiah.

“He’s my guru...I may have changed parties, but he’s still our leader,” Jarkiholi told reporters. Patil, too, maintained the same emotion. “Parties may change, but hearts don’t,” he said.

Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Kanakaguru Peetha’s Niranjananandapuri Swami, Immadi Siddarameshwara Swami, Shantaveera Swami, Tridandi Venkata Ramanuja Jeeyar and Nirmalananda Swami met Siddaramaiah.