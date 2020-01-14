Single-use plastic still used widely in DK

The ban on single-use plastic remains on paper because it continues to be widely in use in markets across Dakshina Kannada.

For vegetables, fruits, fish or other eatables many shops still continue to pack them in plastic carry bags. Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) had set up teams for ensuring effective implementation of the ban. MCC had collected a penalty of Rs 2,32,900 from traders found using single-use plastic during their raids in the last four months.

“Plastic was banned with good intentions. Many shops continue to pack items with plastic carry bags. Customers question us for not using plastic bags. MCC officials should ensure that ban is implemented effectively,” explained a shopkeeper in State Bank area.

A few ready-made garment shops in different parts of the district had switched over to cloth bags for packing sarees and dresses.

Following an appeal by MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, a few hotels in Mangaluru have become eco-friendly by packaging food with dried areca leaf and banana leaves.

Shops in malls too have switched to paper bags for packing vegetables and fruits. BJP in Puttur had created awareness on the ban on plastic on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by distributing cloth bags at a shandy.

Vegetable vendors using pushcarts, roadside eateries still use plastic carry bags. “Authorities should raid them,” urged Pradeep, a local resident. “If the plastic ban is implemented effectively, then people would not have dumped garbage packed in plastic carry bags beside the road at Kumpala near Nethravati bridge,” said Savitha, a housewife.

MCC sources said due to the election code of conduct raids and subsequent fines had been discontinued. “Raids will continue to deter the use of the plastic. Even people should also stop using the bags,” urged sources in MCC.

DK Cleanliness Ambassador Sheena Shetty urged district administration, Zilla Panchayat and ULBs to effectively implement the ban. “There is awareness among people. The officials should swing into action at the grassroots level,” he stressed.

Single-use plastic ban

The state government, through a gazette notification on March 11, 2016, had banned manufacturing and usage of plastic carry bags, banners, buntings, flex, flags, plates, waterpot, spoons, dining table sheets and items made of thermocol.

The government, through an order on July 11, 2017, had banned the use of plastic in temples and other religious places. NGT, observing that the government had failed to implement the ban had ordered authorities to implement it effectively from September 1, 2019.