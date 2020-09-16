State to seek more flood aid from Centre: Ashoka

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 16 2020, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 00:04 ist
R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Wednesday that the government would seek an additional compensation to the state from the Centre for flood relief works as the Rs 395 crore that was released was insufficient.

Speaking to reporters at the Kalaburagi airport, he said the government had declared a total of 130 taluks as flood-hit and the list of flood-hit taluks had been sent to the Centre.

As rains continued to lash several parts of the state, including Kalaburagi, he would direct the officials to conduct another round of survey on the extent of crop loss, the minister added.  

 

Karnataka
floods
R Ashoka

