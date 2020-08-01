Sub-registrar succumbs to Covid-19; mom dies of shock

Sub-registrar succumbs to Covid-19; his mother dies of shock

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2020, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 17:52 ist

A 45-year-old sub-registrar of Manvi taluk died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. On hearing his death news, the 65-year-old mother also died of shock on Saturday.

Another brother of the deceased who is a sub-registrar in Bengaluru is undergoing treatment at Hyderabad after he contracted the virus.

The family which hailed from Kallur village of Sirawar taluk is staying in Raichur.

The sub-register tested positive for Covid-19 on July 24 and was initially admitted to the designated hospital for treatment. As he developed a severe acute respiratory infection, he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad but breathed his last, sources told.

 

