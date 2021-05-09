Sudden closure of procurement centres in Ballari, Raichur leaves paddy growers in lurch

The state government’s decision to close down the procurement centres has left the paddy growers of the undivided Ballari and Raichur districts high and dry.

The region comprising Ballari, Raichur and Koppal districts is the leading producer of rice in the state. This season, the farmers of the undivided Ballari have raised paddy in 1.34 lakh acres while it is 2.30 lakh acres in Raichur. Over 82,000 acres were brought under paddy cultivation in Koppal. Even if the average yield of 25 quintals per acre is considered, the net value of yield would amount to more than Rs 2,000 crore.

The pandemic-hit farmers were expecting good profits this season after having lost the crop to bacterial blight and floods last year. But the sudden closure of the procurement centres on May 5 came as a shocker to hapless growers, who cannot even take their paddy to other states or local markets due to Covid-induced curbs.

The growers had lost 40% of paddy to bacterial blight in the last kharif season. Also, this time they could salvage only 70% of the yield due to improper release of water. As if this was not enough, the government has now stopped procurement, J Karthik, general secretary, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, told DH.

The state government has announced a minimum support price of Rs 1,886 per quintal. With the closure of procurement centres, the middlemen are quoting Rs 1,400 per quintal. Millers are not showing any interest to buy paddy from farmers. The paddy growers in the region are helpless, he lamented.

The state government should take a cue from its Telangana counterpart, which has set aside Rs 32,000 crore to procure agri and horticulture produce at MSP, and come to the rescue of the farmers, the Raitha Sangha leader demanded.

When contacted, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti said, “There is no money with the state government. The procurement centres are closed due to pandemic. The centres will be opened once the situation becomes normal.”