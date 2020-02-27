Suspicion surrounds death of Kolar army man

Bangarpet (Kolar dist), DHNS

Suspicion has surrounded the death of a 25-year-old army man from Bangarpet taluk in Kolar district.

While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's tweet stated that K N Prashanth (25), attached to the 17th Battalion, the Madras Regiment, was martyred in a clash with terrorists, a communication from the army claimed that he was suffering from fever.

"There is no clarity about the cause of Prashanth's death. Last rites will be performed with full state honours," H V Darshan, in charge deputy commissioner, Kolar district, told DH.

On Wednesday, the family received a communication that he was suffering from fever. They received another communication on Thursday announcing the death.

The family members have rushed to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prashanth hailed from Kanimbele village in Bangarpet taluk. After completing PU from government junior college in Bangarpet, he joined the army in 2015.

He lost his father some years ago. His mother Lakshmamma is a labourer. He had come to the village over a month ago.