Three family members of Kalaburagi coronavirus victim test negative

Throat swabs of the three family members of coronavirus victim from Kalaburagi tested negative for Covid-19 and the report of another family member will arrive on Sunday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Sreeramulu said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said as four family members of the 76-year-old man who died of Covid-19 on March 10, developed flu-like symptoms, their throat swab samples were sent for testing in Bengaluru. Of the four people, three tested negative, the minister added.