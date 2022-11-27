Tiger cub dies at Nagarahole; fight with another big cat suspected

One of the three cubs of a tigress that died after being caught in a snare recently at Antharasanthe wildlife range in Nagarahole national park limits was found dead on Sunday.

The carcass of the male tiger cub, aged 10 to 11 months, was found at Taraka forest near Dammanakatte under Antharasanthe wildlife range.

The tigress and her three cubs were frequently spotted during the wildlife safari at Nagarahole and photographed by wildlife enthusiasts. They had raised concerns over the safety of the three cubs after the tigress died.

The forest department acted swiftly and placed camera traps at several places and started monitoring the movements of the three tiger cubs with the help of tamed elephants.

Pictures from the cameras showed all the three cubs were adapting to wildlife and were healthy, the forest department said. According to DCF and Nagarahole Project Tiger director Harsha Kumar Chikkanaragunda, the post-mortem report said that the carcass of the cub had injuries on its neck and shoulder and also a fractured limb.

“It might have died in a fight with another tiger. Combing operation will continue and the health of the other two cubs will be monitored,” he said.

The carcass was burnt in the presence of ACF K N Rangaswamy, Metikuppe wildlife subdivision veterinarian Dr Ramesh and other staff.