1 more held in Praveen murder case

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested one more person in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare police station limits.
Praveen was hacked to death by three bike-borne miscreants in front of his chicken stall at Bellare on July 26.
DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the arrested is Abdul kabeer C A ( 33) from Jattipalla House in Sullia. With this, the police have arrested seven persons so far. The SP said that the investigation is in progress. All the assailants have been identified by the police and a search was on for them.
