10-month-old baby from DK discharged

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 21:52 ist

The 10-month-old baby, the youngest Covid-19 patient in the state, has fully recovered and discharged from hospital.

The baby from Sajipanadu and was suffering from severe accurate respiratory illness and was admitted to a hospital. The baby tested positive on March 25. The throat swab samples of baby's mother and grandmother have returned negative.

Of the 12 positive cases in DK, six patients have been discharged from hospitals, so far. No Covid-19 case was reported in DK between April 5 and 11, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Covid-19 patient
Sajipanadu
Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh
