10 more positive coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 74

Ten new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 74, the Health Department said on Saturday.

"Till date 74 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes 3 deaths and 5 discharges," the department said in the mid-day situation update.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Ten new cases were detected since last evening to this morning, nine among them are contacts of patients who have already tested positive and undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Among the newly infected three women are from Uttara Kannada.

Track the state-wise COVID-19 cases here

They are wife (age 54) and daughters (age 28 and 23) of a patient who has been tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment.

Five contacts of a patient already tested positive, have also been confirmed for the infection.

Among them four are men of age 23, 70, 38 and 18 years and one woman of 32 years.

While two of them are residents of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, the rest are from Chikkaballapura.

All five case have been isolated at a designated hospital in Chikkaballapura.

Also, a 21-year old man, who is a resident of Bengaluru with a history of travel to London and son of a patient who is undergoing treatment; and a 63-year old woman, resident of Bengaluru, with a history of travel to London, have tested positive.