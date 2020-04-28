11-year-old boy among 11 new cases in state; tally 523 

The state on Tuesday reported 11 new cases of Covid-19, including six from the hotspot Kalabuargi. The fresh cases have upped the state's tally to 523.

The day also witnessed 14 patients walk out of hospitals post-recovery. The state now has 297 active cases while the number of deaths remain 20.

In Kalaburagi, six people, including four women, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. All six are the contacts of Patient 395, a 19-year-old man from Mominpur in the city.

The youth is believed to have contracted novel coronavirus from Patient 205, a 55-year-old cloth merchant who died due to Covid-19 on April 14. Six new cases have taken Kalaburagi district's Covid-19 count to 44.

The days also saw three new cases from Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district, which include a 11-year-old boy a contact of P-381, and one each from Gadag and Bengaluru.

Education Minister and Karnataka in-charge of Covid-19 briefings, S Suresh Kumar, told reporters, "In Hongasandra and Padarayanapura, we have done a random sampling of 145 and 80 people respectively. All have tested negative. There are now 120 containment zones in the city with 72,611 houses and a population of 4.78 lakh in these zones. In the buffer zones, there are 7.69 lakh houses with a population of 36,39,204," he said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic Covid-19 cases, Kumar added.

The minister said, "An additional incentive of Rs 1,000 per month will be paid to ASHA workers till this June for their Covid-19-related work."