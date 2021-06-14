19 districts in Karnataka to partially open today, 11 others to wait

After an eight-week lockdown, 19 districts in Karnataka will see some relaxations starting Monday while 11 districts with high positivity rate have to wait longer.

Over the past one week, job capital Bengaluru, where restrictions are being eased, has seen an influx of people. National highway authorities said the traffic is set to increase. "We had opened only three gates due to low number of vehicles. From Monday, we need to open all the 10," sources at Nelamangala toll plaza said.

The government has allowed industries and establishments to operate, but with a restricted staff strength of 50 per cent; for garment factories, it is 30 per cent.

The timings of 6 am to 2 pm for establishments and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday are likely to affect business transactions.

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association said even if the government implements full unlock measures, industries across the state will hardly recover. "Many employees depend on public transport, which has not been allowed," it said, stressing the need for a "conducive atmosphere".

Sampath C, general secretary of Adarsh Auto Union, said the easing of restrictions has not raised much hope for auto and taxi drivers. "For people whose daily bread depends on the movement of others, finding work is still a gamble. Within our association, only 20 per cent worked during the 6 am to 10 am relaxation hours as most couldn't get any passengers. Half of the 1.45 lakh auto rickshaws are driven by people who do not own them but rent them to make a living. They won't survive in this condition," he said.

Daily wage labourers, domestic workers and garment workers said transportation will be a major problem. "I have to give up Rs 2,000 of my monthly earning because I can't find a bus to reach Basaveshwarnagar," said Padma B, a domestic worker and resident of Gayatrinagar.

Meanwhile, the 11 districts, including Bangalore Rural, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Mandya, Belagavi, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu, will continue to be under lockdown.