2 illegal migrants from Bangladesh held in Nanjangud

The police, on Friday, arrested two Bangladeshi infiltrators who were working in a factory in an industrial area in Nanjangud.

The police arrested Mohammed Abdullah, 27, and Mohammed Habeebulla, 23, of Sathkira district in Bangladesh. The duo was working with Rishi Fabrics in Thandya industrial area in Nanjangud taluk for the last one year. According to the police, the accused had rented a house at Immavu village near here.

On a tip-off, the police raided their house and took them into custody. The duo worked for a few months in Bengaluru and shifted to Nanjangud an year ago.

A police officer said, initially, the duo had claimed they hail from Bengaluru, but failed to prove it. Later, they admitted that they had migrated from Bangladesh.

The police have booked them under Section 12 of the Passport Act, 1967, Section 14 (a) of Foreigners Act, 1946, as the duo failed to produce visa, passport and other documents needed for migration.