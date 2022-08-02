2 more arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case

2 more arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case

Praveen was hacked to death outside his chicken stall at Bellare on July 26

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 02 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 12:11 ist
Praveen Nettaru. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dakshina Kannada district police arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare police station limits.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested are Saddam, 32 yrs, from Pallimajalu, Bellare and Haris, 42, yrs, resident of Pallimajalu, Bellare. With this, the number of arrests has risen to 4.

Read | It’s time for police encounters, says Ashwath Narayan on Dakshina Kannada murders

The police had arrested Shafiq and Zakir on July 28. After taking police custody of these arrested, investigation was on and based on further evidence, the police arrested Saddam and Haris.

Based on the investigation conducted so far, the investigating team has identified the suspected conspirators and assailants in the case.

Praveen was hacked to death outside his chicken stall at Bellare on July 26.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
Mangaluru
Crime

What's Brewing

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 