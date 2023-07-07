Karnataka govt to build 3 lakh houses for poor

3 lakh poor to get houses, Karnataka government plans to amend Forest Rights Act

In the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, there are 12 lakh houses at various stages of construction across the state

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 02:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government, this year, will complete the construction of three lakh houses to be allotted to the poor. The budget has earmarked Rs 2,450 crore for the project.

In the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, there are 12 lakh houses at various stages of construction across the state and they require at least Rs 17,815 crore for their completion.

Pointing out that the Forest Rights Act poses a major hindrance to providing housing to forest dwellers, Siddaramaiah said that the state government will soon send a proposal to the Central government requesting to amend the Forest Rights Act.

Addressing the need to provide affordable housing to poor people in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said that the government will work towards better implementation of the chief minister's one lakh housing scheme.

