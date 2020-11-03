3 startups run by Bengaluru women win Shri Shakti Challenge award

Three startups firms, run by women entrepreneurs from Bengaluru, are among six firms that have bagged Shri Shakti Challenge award instituted by MyGov in collaboration with UN Women.

MyGov, in collaboration with UN Women, launched the Covid-19 Shri Shakti Challenge in April 2020 to encourage and involve women-led startups to come up with innovative solutions that can help in the fight against Covid-19 or solve problems.

MyGov is a citizen engagement platform founded by the Centre to promote the active participation of citizens in their country’s governance and development.

Among a total of 1,265 entries from across the country, six were selected for the award, a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

The following are the winners from Bengaluru: Dr P Gayatri Hela, founder of Resada Lifesciences Private Limited; Vasanthi Palanivel, CEO & co-founder, Seragen BioTherapeutics Private Limited and Shivi Kapil, co-founder of Empathy Design Labs.

The other winners are Romita Ghosh, founder of Shimla-based iHeal HealthTech Private Limited; Dr Anjana Ramkumar and Dr Anushka Ashokan, product managers, Thanmatra Innovations Private Limited, Kerala; Jaya Parashar and Ankita Parashar – a mother-daughter duo and the founders and co-founders of STREAM Minds, Gurugram, Haryana.