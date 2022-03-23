40% kickbacks row: Karnataka Speaker rejects adjournment motion

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday rejected Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s adjournment motion on the ‘40% kickback’ allegation made by the contractors’ association.

Siddaramaiah was referring to a letter written by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that they are forced to pay 40% kickbacks.

“Never has the contractors association written to the PM. For every Rs 100 that we spend, if 40% goes to commission and then 15% GST, what will remain for quality work?” Siddaramaiah asked, seeking to move the motion under Rule 60.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rose to say that the government is ready to discuss the issue. “Our stand is clear. Who did what and when...we’re ready to discuss everything. There’s no question of protecting anyone,” Bommai said, asking the Congress to seek a discussion under a different rule.

“As far as the contractors’ letter is concerned, it is being investigated...why they wrote the letter and at whose behest,” Bommai said, adding that the letter itself was “baseless” without any specificity.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the adjournment motion cannot be accepted. “It’s not a recent issue,” he argued.

The Speaker rejected the motion, which Siddaramaiah challenged. “The rejection is illegal. How can you say it doesn’t come under Rule 60 when you haven’t heard me at all? The contractors’ letter was widely reported in the newspapers in November. Can we keep quiet? It’s our duty as the Opposition to raise it,” he said.

Siddaramaiah even cited Deccan Herald’s report on the kickbacks issue. “Deccan Herald even ran an editorial on this,” he said. “Corruption is rampant. How can you not allow me to discuss this?” he asked.

