427 dengue cases identified in K'taka in January

As many as 427 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported since January this year, a significant increase from 275 cases reported during the same period last year. These cases have been identified in 26 districts of the state.

This year, over 7,000 suspected cases of dengue have already been identified and inspected.

Of the total suspected cases, 4,738 individuals’ blood samples have been collected and tested.

As many as 1,140 cases of dengue have been suspected in BBMP limits alone, of which 181 cases have been confirmed.

Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts have reported 20 cases each, followed by Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts that reported 17 cases each.

Bagalkot and Kolar have reported 13 cases each and 12 cases have been confirmed in Mandya.

Koppal, Vijayanagar, Dharwad and Yadgir have reported 11 cases each, and Hassan has 10 confirmed cases of dengue so far. Other districts have reported less than 10 confirmed cases each.

Chikungunya cases have been reported in 21 districts. Over 3,000 suspected cases have been identified and inspected.

As many as 1,964 people have undergone blood tests, of which 135 people were confirmed to have Chikungunya. Last year, only 84 cases were confirmed during this period.