427 dengue cases identified in K'taka in January

427 dengue cases identified in K'taka in January

This year, over 7,000 suspected cases of dengue have already been identified and inspected

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 05 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 05:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

As many as 427 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported since January this year, a significant increase from 275 cases reported during the same period last year. These cases have been identified in 26 districts of the state. 

This year, over 7,000 suspected cases of dengue have already been identified and inspected.

Of the total suspected cases, 4,738 individuals’ blood samples have been collected and tested.

As many as 1,140 cases of dengue have been suspected in BBMP limits alone, of which 181 cases have been confirmed.

Also Read | Malaria cases decline in Dakshina Kannada

Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts have reported 20 cases each, followed by Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts that reported 17 cases each.

Bagalkot and Kolar have reported 13 cases each and 12 cases have been confirmed in Mandya.

Koppal, Vijayanagar, Dharwad and Yadgir have reported 11 cases each, and Hassan has 10 confirmed cases of dengue so far. Other districts have reported less than 10 confirmed cases each. 

Chikungunya cases have been reported in 21 districts. Over 3,000 suspected cases have been identified and inspected.

As many as 1,964 people have undergone blood tests, of which 135 people were confirmed to have Chikungunya. Last year, only 84 cases were confirmed during this period.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
dengue

What's Brewing

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 