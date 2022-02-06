50,000 girls to get self-defence training: CM Bommai

The government is mulling to introduce self-defence training for girl students in schools and colleges, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

He was speaking at the launch of ‘Obavva Art of Self Defence Training’ programme for girl students of government hostels and residential schools organised by the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Departments here.

Bommai said that the Home department will provide self-defence training for women under the programme. Police training schools will be used for the purpose. Under the programme, government will train 50,000 girl students.

“Women have a venerable respect and position in society. But the perverts look at them in a cheap manner. Many laws have been passed, programmes formulated and funds have been spent to stop harassment and atrocities on women. But there is a need for imparting self defence training too for them. The rogue elements could be taught a lesson if women are trained in self defence,” Bommai said.

The government will induct an additional 7,500 NCC cadets annually in the state with an allocation of Rs 1,200 per cadet.

A total of 75 NCC units will be started in schools and colleges, he said, noting that NCC cadet strength in the state will exceed 50,000 by 2023.

A special programme is being formulated to impart self-defence training on a par with military training for women, Bommai said.

Self confidence is needed for self defence. One who is self confident would defend oneself most ably. Self confidence is like a tonic for self defence. “The Social Welfare minister and officials of the department are giving that tonic to you. An ambitious programme is being charted to provide self defence training for 50,000 girls students in Backward Classes and Social Welfare department hostels. It has been aptly named after Onake Obavva, the name itself gives the strength to fight” Bommai said.

The chief minister wanted Karnataka to hit the top spot in the country by the time when the state would celebrate 75th Rajyotsava. State government would work to provide education, employment and inspiration to achieve that, Bommai said.

