Admissions to Class 1 drop drastically in Karnataka

In an indication of the pandemic's impact on formal education, the enrolment of children to first grade across schools in the state has reached only 25 per cent of the anticipated number of over 10 lakh.

One of the main reasons is the decision of parents to skip grade-1 based on the directions issued by the Department of Public Instructions to admit children to classes according to their age.

Based on the number of children who have attained the age of 5 years and 10 months and yet to be enrolled, officials in the education department had estimated the number of admissions for first grade at 10,21,105. However, information from the department shows that the number of such children enrolled at government, aided and unaided private schools so far was 2,63,563.

Read | Online education is not the solution

Of this 2.63 lakh, over 48 per cent were admitted at government schools, 38 per cent at aided schools and 10 per cent at unaided private schools.

It has been nearly one month since the admissions for 2021-22 academic year began; classes commenced about 15 days ago. Though the last date has been extended to August 30, the response so far hasn't been encouraging.

"Even the Right to Education (RTE) Act insists on admission of children as per their age and we have instructed all our officials to follow the same," said a senior official from the department.

Taking advantage of this, parents are asking school managements to admit children to grade-2 directly. "Many who did not enrol their wards to first standard last year are now seeking direct admissions to grade-2. The RTE Act allows age-appropriate admissions (aimed at out-of-school children), but it is being misused," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Such admissions will put additional burden on children. "Without any foundation, the child will be under pressure to learn grade-2 content without learning grade-1. It will be a physical, mental and psychological harassment for the child," he said.