After hijab, Bible in school triggers row in Bengaluru

After wearing of hijab in classrooms stoked a controversy in Karnataka, a school's directive asking for an undertaking from parents to allow students to carry Bible to its premises has now triggered a fresh row.

Bengaluru's Clarence High School sought a declaration from parents that they do not object to their wards carrying the holy Bible in the school premises, according to a report by the India Today.

"You affirm that your child will attend all classes including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carry the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School," read a declaration in the admission application form for Class 11.

The move has drawn criticism from right-wing groups that claimed that the school is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible. Hindu Janajagruti Samithi State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda claimed that the school is forcefully making non-Christian students learn teachings in the Bible. However, the school defended its stance and stated that it provides a Bible-based education.

The Samithi has further alleged that the school has violated and misused Article 25 of the Constitution. The move amounts to violation of the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the Karnataka Education Act and Child Protection Laws. The Samithi would approach Education Minister B C Nagesh on this matter and demand cancellation of licence of the school for forcefully imposing the Christian religion preaching to non-Christian students.

Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik on Monday asked the school management to keep the Bible at their homes and churches. "Why is Bible being preached to Hindu students who comprise 90 per cent of the total student population in the school?" he questioned. The school must be seized and students transferred to other schools, he demanded.

Reacting to the development, the education minister clarified that there is no provision for making the Bible reading compulsory in schools, if it is found to be true, action will be initiated against the school, he said.

Reacting to the criticism, George Mathew, the school Principal, has stated to the media that he is sad over the development. The Bible has been taught for 100 years. He maintained that advocates will answer all questions raised against the institution. Mathew said, "We're aware that some people are upset about one of the policies of our school. We're a peace-loving and law-abiding school. We've consulted our advocates on this matter and we'll follow their advice. We won't break law of the land."

Recently, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh had said that Bhagavad Gita would be included in the textbooks to lay stress on moral education in the schools from the current academic year.

Earlier, the Gujarat government announced that the scripture will be part of school curriculum in the state.

