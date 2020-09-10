Amid drug probe, Karnataka to revisit NDPS Act

Karnataka has reached out to the National Law School of India University and legal experts to strengthen the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Not enough people were getting punished under the NDPS Act, Bommai conceded.

“I've already talked with NLS heads. In a couple of days, I will meet a few professors who have expertise in NDPS and other laws,” Bommai said.

“Experts have pointed out that the law needs to be strengthened,” he added. “I will also discuss with the law minister. I’ve already had one meeting with legal experts."

”The government’s plan to strengthen the law comes even as the police have launched a crackdown on drugs, with the Bengaluru police investigating a racket that allegedly involves several influential people, including celebrities. The NDPS is a central Act, but the state government can frame its own rules on the implementation of this law,” Bommai said.

“Rules have been framed here, but they need to be strengthened.”Seeking to insulate the Bengaluru police, Bommai said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) was investigating the case “professionally” and “in an orderly fashion.”

“Whatever investigation and operation we do will ultimately be subject to the scrutiny of the court. So, we have to go as per law. We can’t dictate terms or give direction to the investigation. It’s based on evidence that we get,” Bommai further mentioned.

Won’t spare anyone: BSY

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reiterated that no one will be spared in the ongoing police investigation into a drug racket allegedly involving influential people and celebrities.

“Previous governments had their eyes shut to this for years together. This time, we’re getting this investigated thoroughly and the true colours of many people are getting revealed,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

“There’s no question of sparing anybody. We will take strict action", the Karnataka CM added.