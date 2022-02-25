Anna Shotbolt is new British Dy High Commissioner

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 25 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 01:32 ist

Senior British diplomat Anna Shotbolt has taken over from Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford as the new British Deputy High Commissioner representing the UK in Karnataka and Kerala. Alongside the new role, Shotbolt will also be serving as the Deputy Trade Commissioner Investment for South Asia.

Prior to her appointment, Anna was Deputy Director of the Export Support Service in the Department of International Trade where she set up a new tailored service for businesses selling their goods and services overseas. She had also previously worked in the Cabinet Office on the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy.

According to a formal statement from the British High Commissioner, Anna had also served a brief stint in China as First Secretary.

