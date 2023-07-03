Arecanut and pepper growers fear delay in crop insurance scheme enrollment

Arecanut and pepper growers across the state stand worried over the uncertainty surrounding the month-long enrollment process under the weather-based insurance scheme (WBIS).

Applicants attempting to avail the crop insurance scheme by enrolling under the Horticulture Department’s ‘Samrakshane’ portal have been receiving a message - ‘this crop premium rate has not been defined.’

Arecanut cultivation is spread across over 5,62,889 hectares in Karnataka, according to the Department of Horticulture’s website.

Even cooperative societies have not received any guidance from the Horticulture Department on the cut-off date for the enrollment of farmers.

All India Areca Grower’s Association (AIAGA) Secretary Mahesh Puchchappady says that areca growers benefited from the insurance amount being deposited directly in their bank

accounts.

“I also had received an insurance amount of Rs 80,000 which had partially covered my losses from Kole roga,” Mahesh told DH when contacted. The loss was estimated based on changes in weather conditions, reports of local rain gauge centers, and meteorological stations, Mahesh informed DH.

Udupi Horticulture Department Deputy Director Bhuvaneshwari said the government order on WBIS for arecanut and pepper growers, launched in 2016-17, is yet to be issued.

“As in previous years, the enrollment period ends on June 30,” Bhuvaneshwari said and added that higher authorities had asked them to wait for a government order.

Udupi Bharatiya Kisan Sangh General Secretary Satyanarayana Udupa said, “There is some hesitancy as the initiative is not profitable for the government.”

Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene state secretary Manohar Shetty accused the government, saying the uncertainty surrounding the crop insurance scheme is a failure of the government. He also came hard on the government for neglecting arecanut and pepper growers.

AIAGA Secretary Mahesh Puchchappady said they had submitted a memorandum to the government on implementing WBIS as in previous years.

Crop insurance to small arecanut growers

“WBIS for arecanut and pepper growers will be implemented and a government order on enrollment will be issued soon. The issue was also discussed in the Cabinet meeting,” Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai informed while quoting Horticulture Minister S S Mallikarjun. Ashok who has been at the forefront of demanding WBIS for areca growers said the enrollment was delayed as the government has decided to reduce its share in paying premiums.

Ashok quoting Mallikarjun said; “the premium share of center, state government, and farmers collectively was over Rs 816 crore. The claims from growers who suffered losses were about Rs 668 crore. As insurance firms had earned a profit of over Rs 148 crore. the state government is insisting on reducing its share in paying a premium.” Ashok also informed that the insurance scheme this time will benefit even arecanut growers with small land holdings who are unaware of the scheme.