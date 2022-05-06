Audio clip of MLA’s alleged telephonic conversation with PSI goes viral

An audio clipping making rounds in social media is stirring up a controversy. In the alleged audio, Mudigere Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA M P Kumaraswamy is heard asking a police sub-inspector not to report to duty, and accusing the policeman of paying a bribe to get the position.

The audio clip—of a supposed telephonic conversation—has the MLA and Mallandur Police Sub-Inspector Ravish; it has now gone viral.

The MLA, in the audio, is alleged heard to be asking Ravish why he reported to duty, especially when Kumaraswamy had asked him not to.

Kumaraswamy claimed that the said viral audio is part of a “conspiracy of his opponents”. The MLA, giving his explanation about the supposed controversy in a Facebook post, stated, “The audio clipping is a conspiracy of my opponents. When the PSI had visited me in the past, I had told him that backward classes and labourers reside in Mallandur. I had informed him that he has a lack of experience as he joined the police recently. It would be difficult to manage with a change in language. I have not raised any caste issue (sic).”

He further explained in the post: “He had reported for duty without bringing it to my notice. When my party workers and voters pressurised me, as an MLA I had to speak. I receive several calls pertaining to the police station. I have to solve it. Now, miscreants are conspiring against me by terming as anti-Vokkaliga, which is far from the truth. Majority of my associates are Vokkaliga leaders. Development works in the constituency were taken up after consulting them. You have been watching my work. People should not believe in the controversy which my opponents conspired.”

Speaking to DH, Kumaraswamy said, “The telephonic conversation with PSI Ravish has been circulated and made viral in social media. I will move a privilege motion in the legislature committee in this regard.”

“It is a tactic of blackmailing an MLA. The PSI must explain why there is a recording of the conversation, and (he) should not remain in the constituency,” Kumaraswamy asserted.