Bagalkot cop tests positive of coronavirus

Bagalkot cop tests positive of coronavirus

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot/Haveri,
  • Apr 15 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 00:01 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

A head constable (HC) in Bagalkot district tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, while 24 Karnataka State Reserve Police constables (KSRP) were quarantined in Haveri as a precautionary measure after one of them developed fever, cold and cough.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The 37-year-old cop from Mudhol in Bagalkot district, who was the part of a team that inspected the Madrasa where a group of 25 people from Gujarat and New Delhi had stayed for religious purposes, is the first policemen to be infected with the novel coronavirus. One of the group members tested positive last week.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

In Haveri, 24 constables attached to KSRP were quarantined after a constable developed symptoms of Covid-19. The throat swabs and blood samples of the constable have been sent to laboratory. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bagalkot
positive
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

 