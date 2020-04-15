Bagalkot cop tests positive of coronavirus

A head constable (HC) in Bagalkot district tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, while 24 Karnataka State Reserve Police constables (KSRP) were quarantined in Haveri as a precautionary measure after one of them developed fever, cold and cough.

The 37-year-old cop from Mudhol in Bagalkot district, who was the part of a team that inspected the Madrasa where a group of 25 people from Gujarat and New Delhi had stayed for religious purposes, is the first policemen to be infected with the novel coronavirus. One of the group members tested positive last week.

In Haveri, 24 constables attached to KSRP were quarantined after a constable developed symptoms of Covid-19. The throat swabs and blood samples of the constable have been sent to laboratory.