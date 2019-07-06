Ball in the Speaker’s court, says Deve Gowda

“The ball is in the court of the Speaker,” JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has said even as the government headed by his son, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy faced its worst nightmare when 11 MLAs resigned on Saturday.

“What do you expect from me? The Speaker’s office is in receipt of the resignation of 11 MLAs. The ball is in the court of the Speaker. I don’t know anything about this,” the former prime minister told reporters at the JD(S) headquarters here.

“As usual, I’m in my party office to discuss party affairs, including the upcoming corporation election,” Gowda said, refusing to take any questions on the survival of the Congress-JD(S) coalition. “Let’s not discuss that now,” he said, asking reporters to leave.