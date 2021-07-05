Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has now become the best elephant breeding zoo in the country, even amidst the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

The jumbo-friendly ambience and proper nutritional care of the gentle giants by the BBP staffers has resulted in successful conceiving of elephants in recent times. Barring a couple of calves among the 14 female jumbos, most have conceived, officials said.

According to veterinarians, BBP has seen good birth rate among elephants due to the utmost care and better herd management techniques.

Dr Umashankar, assistant director of veterinary services at BBP, said, “There are a number of factors responsible for this. BBP is the only zoo in the country attached to a national park. Also, we are the only zoo to allow elephants to roam in the wild. We release them into the forest during night and bring them back to the zoo in the morning. This ensures semi-wildness and also a chance to mingle with the wild herd.”

Interestingly, while it takes about 12 to 14 years for an elephant in other camps or zoos to attain the conceiving stage, in Bannerghatta, elephants are conceiving as early as nine years of age, officials said.

“It is the nutritional care, proper herd management and stress-free ambience which allows them to conceive early. Further, all of them are healthy and doing well,” Umashankar said.

Vanashree Vipin Singh, executive director of BBP, said, “There are about 14 females and 11 male jumbos at BBP. The zoo has one of the best facilities for elephants as they forage on natural fodder in the forest during night. They are also fed nutritious meal, including green fodder and seasonal fruits, at the zoo during the day. Zoo-keepers along with mahouts and kavadis attend to elephants all through the day, providing the best of facilities.”

Education officer at BBP and animal behaviour analyst Amla M Anil has worked on closely understanding the behaviour of rescued jumbos and helping them to adapt to the scenario.

Some of the antics similar to humans, like using twigs as ear buds, by these elephants, especially 21-year-old tusker Sunder rescued from a temple in Kolhapur, has left experts puzzled. BBP already has the distinction of housing the largest concentration of carnivore animals.

In the last one year, alongside elephants, the park has witnessed several births including two tiger cubs and about 10 lion cubs. BBP had even gifted lion cubs to other zoos in Karnataka.