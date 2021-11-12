Bitcoin case: 'None of our people involved', says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday asserted that nobody from his government is involved in the bitcoin scam, which he said is now being probed by central agencies.

“Our government is open. We needn’t protect anybody and none of our people are involved,” Bommai said. While he did not specify, Bommai could be referring to speculation on the involvement of BJP leaders and even police personnel.

Bommai also dismissed speculation that his position was in danger because of the bitcoin case. “That’s all political,” he said.

“Allegations need substantiation. It is said that the scam ranges from Rs 2,600 crore to Rs 8,000 crore. What’s the basis? My humble request to whomsoever it may concern is, please tell us what the scam is and who is involved. If you give this minimum information, we can probe,” he said.

“As far as the state government is concerned, the case has been handed over to the ED some 8-9 months back. ED has raised a case and they are investigating,” he said.

“We’ve also referred it to the CBI Interpol branch. They’re also probing since there are international ramifications.”

Bommai urged the naysayers to provide “whatever little information they have” to the investigating agencies. “They aren’t controlled by the state government. Let the truth come out.”

Asked about the disappearance of stolen bitcoins, Bommai said this allegation needed proof. “All these allegations have to be proved by documents. This is hearsay. Lots of articles have come. But, what’s the real scam here,” he asked.

He also added that he would not like to react to the bitcoin case everyday.

