BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested in bribery case

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has been arrested after the High Court dimissed his bail application in a bribery case, on Monday.
The High Court of Karnataka dismissed his bail application in a case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The HC had reserved its judgment in the matter last week.
The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company.
Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of Rs 8.23 crore.
Justice K Natarajan rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Channagiri MLA. Virupakshappa, who was the chairman of KSDL, has been charged with demanding bribe through his son Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer.
A demand for Rs 81 lakh bribe to pass a bill was made and his son was caught in his office while accepting Rs 40 lakh out of it. Later, over Rs. 7 crore in cash was seized from Virupakshappa’s residence.
(With PTI inputs)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic
Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market
Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles
DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?
Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats
Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte
Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens