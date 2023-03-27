BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested in bribery case

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has been arrested after the High Court dimissed his bail application in a bribery case, on Monday.

The High Court of Karnataka dismissed his bail application in a case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The HC had reserved its judgment in the matter last week.

The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company.

Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of Rs 8.23 crore.

Justice K Natarajan rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Channagiri MLA. Virupakshappa, who was the chairman of KSDL, has been charged with demanding bribe through his son Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer.

A demand for Rs 81 lakh bribe to pass a bill was made and his son was caught in his office while accepting Rs 40 lakh out of it. Later, over Rs. 7 crore in cash was seized from Virupakshappa’s residence.

(With PTI inputs)