BJP MLA whose son was caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe resigns as KSDL chief

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 14:25 ist
Following Lokayukta raids on his son, Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa tendered his resignation as chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), even as he claimed there was a “conspiracy’ against him and his family.  
 
Virupakshappa met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and submitted his resignation. 

“I have nothing to do with the Lokayukta raids on March 2. It is a conspiracy against me and my family. Still, because there are allegations against me, I’m resigning as KSDL chairperson owning moral responsibility,” Virupakshappa stated in his letter to Bommai. 

Lokayukta cops on Thursday arrested Virupakshappa’s son for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh over a government contract.

Prashanth Madal, a chief accountant in BWSSB, was “caught red-handed” taking the bribe on behalf of his father. Lokayukta police said they seized a total of Rs 2.2 cr from Prashanth. The MLA and his son have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is said that Bommai took Virupakshappa to task for having landed in such a situation. 

Virupakshappa was appointed as chairperson of the KSDL, the maker of the famed Mysore Sandal Soap, in 2020 with the rank of a Cabinet minister.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
BJP

