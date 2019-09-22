'BJP prioritising Op Kamala victims over flood relief'

JD(S) leaders, on Sunday, took a dig at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over his visit to Delhi accusing him of putting the interests of 'Operation Kamala victims' before that of flood victims.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda lashed out at Yediyurappa alleging that his visit to the national capital was only meant to save his chair. "He is not interested in the problems faced by the people of Karnataka, but is ready to go to any length to save his government," Gowda said.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy dismissed the visit as a 'political drama' and said that the only reason for it was to save rebel MLAs who resigned from the coalition government.

Kumaraswamy tweeted: The remarks by Yediyurappa stating that he had gone to Delhi seeking flood relief funds was a 'political drama' as the real purpose of the visit was to protect the victims of operation Kamala. BSY has gone to Delhi only to save the victims of the anti-democratic 'Operation Kamala,' using (Home Minister) Amit Shah's influence.

The Yediyurappa-led government has been cornered by the Opposition in recent days, following the delay by the Centre in releasing funds for relief activities in flood-affected regions. A few days ago, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of denying an appointment to chief minister Yediyurappa, following demands for flood relief funds.