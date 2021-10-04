BJP promised ‘Rama Rajya’, gave ‘Ravana Rajya’: DK Shivakumar on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over Lakhimpur violence, KPCC president D K Shivakumar lashed out at the BJP over the incident, here on Monday.

Addressing a news conference, he condemned the police ‘high handedness’ meted to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who was detained on her way towards Lakhimpur.

“Those who promised to turn India into a ‘Rama Rajya’ has turned it into ‘Ravana Rajya’ today,” he said, lashing out at BJP governments in the Centre and Uttar Pradesh.

This is not just the murder of four people. It is the murder of the entire agrarian community of the country. It is the murder of democracy, Shivakumar said.

“We are witnessing the death of democracy in the country. This is autocracy. Such incidents are proof that the country is ruled by a government with Hitler mentality,” he said.

Which country are we in? Where is the law? Why was she (Priyanka) stopped from consoling the families of victims? What was her crime? The UP CM should answer, he demanded.

The BJP government, he said, was worse than the British. “At least, they respected non-violent struggle. Today, the situation is so bad that voters have to revolt against an elected government.”

Farmers, especially those from North India, have risen up against the government. “The arrest of Priyanka Gandhi is condemnable. The entire country and Congress party are behind her,” he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, also condemned the incident.

“BJP and its state units have turned the entire country into Goonda Raj. There is no space to question the wrongs done by them. What did those innocent farmers do that they had to be run over? Is questioning the autocracy of Narendra Modi wrong?” he said.

