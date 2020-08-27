BJP says Tipu was a bigot, steers clear of Vishwanath’s comments

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday said he would seek an explanation from MLC AH Vishwanath for hailing 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, even as the saffron party distanced itself from his stand.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kateel said: “I came to know about his statement on Tipu through media. I will seek an explanation. It is his personal view. The BJP, which has been critical of Tipu’s rule, sticks to its stand.”

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik also dismissed Vishwanath’s statement as something that was said in “individual capacity”.

In an official statement, Karnik said that the BJP distances from these remarks. “BJP is of the unanimous and considered view that Tipu Sultan is a fanatic bigot and his rule was tyrannical. History bears testimony that he killed thousands of Hindus in Kodagu district and Christians in Mangaluru district in his bid to establish Islamic Rule.

“Tipu Sultan was zealous in converting people by the threat of sword. Tipu Sultan had made Persian as the official language of his kingdom and hence he was against Kannada. BJP cannot and will not accept Tipu Sultan as a noble ruler.”

The BJP was left red-faced when Vishwanath hailed Tipu Sultan “the son of this soil.” Vishwanath also decried attempts to associate Tipu Sultan with a party, caste or religion. The Congress, which views Tipu Sultan as a patriot, welcomed Vishwanath’s stand.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said the anti-cow slaughter bill would be presented in the upcoming Assembly session.

“The law has already been implemented in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states. A team of experts which studied these laws in the aforesaid states are preparing the Karnataka Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill, 2020. The centre had returned the bill sent earlier,” he

said.