BJP SC Morcha should strive to change the mindset of people towards SC community: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that BJP SC Morcha should take up campaigns to change the mindset of people towards the SC community.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day BJP SC Morcha national executive committee meeting in Mysuru on Saturday, Bommai said "SC community is an important section of our social society. They are the foundation of our Indian 'unique culture', which keeps India tall and makes it stand different from the rest of the world."

"They are the movers and shakers of this country. Merely granting money for road works would not help, but those who take up that road work at the ground level, are the ones who bring about necessary changes and reforms. So the economic development of the country is possible only with the development of those at the lower strata. If we have to take India ahead, we need to take everyone ahead collectively," he said.

He added, "It is necessary to change the mindset of people towards the SC community. BJP SC Morcha should be proud of its identity and take a campaign at all places to change the mindset of people towards the SC community. They should convey that they are no less than anyone and they just need opportunities to be in the mainstream."

Lauding Ambedkar, he said "I am proud to say that I am an 'Ambedkar vaadi' because Ambedkar was the best social scientist, philosopher and patriot. BJP and Prime Minister Modi understand Ambedkar's ideals well and this is how we can strive towards 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas and vishvaas'", he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the BJP government in the state has allotted Rs 29,000 crores under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) scheme, which will be used for building hostels for children families of SC/ST communities in five districts.

He said that BJP SC Morcha should discuss the problems during this national executive meeting, and suggest what better the state government can do and they are committed to implementing it.