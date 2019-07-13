BJP wants trust vote before SC hears rebels’ plea

The Opposition BJP wants Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to move the confidence motion on July 15, which precedes the Supreme Court’s next hearing on the petition rebel MLAs have filed on their resignation.

The Supreme Court has ordered status quo on the fate of 10 rebel MLAs, directing the Assembly Speaker to refrain from taking any decision on the matter till Tuesday, July 16.

“On Monday morning, when the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meets, we will advise that the CM’s commitment should be fulfilled and the confidence motion should be moved Monday itself,” Leader of the Opposition BS Yeddyurappa told reporters, after holding talks with BJP legislators at a resort where they are camped.

“The chief minister openly told the Legislative Assembly that he doesn’t want to continue without the confidence of the MLAs. In his own words, nothing else can be taken up in the Assembly session before the trust motion,” Yeddyurappa said.

The BJP state president pointed out that five more rebel MLAs have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Speaker to decide on their resignation.

“So, 10 MLAs plus five MLAs plus two Independents and Ramalinga Reddy make it 18 MLAs. When you don’t have the majority, it’s better than he (Kumaraswamy) resign and go, allowing a fresh government to take the oath and work properly,” Yeddyurappa said. “Ask anybody in the streets. People are fed up with this government. There's no development work happening. They say this government has to go.”

Yeddyurappa said the BJP would wait till Monday to see if Kumaraswamy would move the confidence motion. “On Tuesday, based on the outcome of the Supreme Court hearing, we will decide our next move,” he said.

When asked about attempts being made by the Congress-JD(S) coalition to convince rebels MTB Nagaraj and K Sudhakar, Yeddyurappa said: “Let me assure you. Nagaraj himself has moved court. Even Sudhakar has filed an affidavit. There’s no going back now.”

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa said Kumaraswamy would lose the trust vote, which he termed was “meaningless” as he did not have a majority.