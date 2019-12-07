Border dispute: M'rashtra forms ministerial team

The new Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Saturday held its first-ever meeting to resolve the long-pending Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to personally discuss the issue with senior counsel in Supreme Court and noted Constitutional expert Harish Salve.

Thackeray appointed a two-member ministerial

team comprising Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP and Eknath Shinde to coordinate

efforts on behalf of the government.

After assuming charge, Thackeray had called a meeting of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti. “Cutting across political lines, we have to come together, put up the case in Supreme Court and resolve the issue by including Marathi-speaking villages into the state,” he said.

Earlier this week, in his opening address to Maharashtra legislature, Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed its commitment to protect the interests of the Marathi-speaking people along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.